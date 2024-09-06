Advertising Champions with Paul Flowers of CIRCA 46

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Paul Flowers of CIRCA 46.

CIRCA 46 specializes in marketing products and services to the senior cohort. It is a subsidiary of Dallas-based Slingshot, LLC.

What is your BEST service?

Branding

How do you define success?

Delivering effective marketing communications that help businesses sell to older adults

How did you get started in your field or work?

I am a 50-year advertising industry veteran. I took a job at an advertising agency to kill time until law school started. Fell in love with advertising and never enrolled at the law school.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

100% focused on the senior market

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Convincing business owners about the value of the senior cohort and how targeting seniors can dramatically contribute to a business’s success.