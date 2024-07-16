Advertising Champions with Paul Flowers of CIRCA 46

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Paul Flowers of CIRCA 46.

CIRCA 46 is a Dallas-based advertising agency that focuses solely on marketing products and services to older adults. CIRCA 46 is a subsidiary of Dallas-based Slingshot, LLC. which allows us to draw on the resources of Slingshot to provide any advertising service a marketer might need to sell the senior market.

How do you define success?

Every marketing assignment has a desired outcome. Success is helping our Clients achieve whatever goal they have established to sell seniors.

How did you get started in your field or work?

I started working for an advertising agency in January 1984 to kill time before going to law school the following fall. I fell in love with the advertising business and never enrolled in law school.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Our approach to advertising to seniors is different – and we contend is better – than approaches taken by other agencies. While most who advertise to seniors tend to focus on addressing the needs that accompany aging, we build our clients’ messaging around promises related to quality-of-life, because quality-of-life leads to thriving and thriving enhances seniors’ life purpose, meaning and joy.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Most business decision-makers have generally written off the senior cohort, preferring to target younger consumers. Convincing those decision-makers about the upside for selling older consumers, who represent most of the net worth in America (not to mention more than half of all U.S. consumer spending) is difficult.

