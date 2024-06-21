On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Peter DePasquale of Arena Partners.

Short company description:

Global Sports and Brands Partnerships with emphasis on Formula 1 and Motorsports, Soccer, Golf, Cricket, College Football and Basketball, Pickleball and more.

How do you define success?

Winning for our brand clients everyday

How did you get started in your field or work?

A mentor asked me to move to Atlanta to work in Coca-Cola and the Olympic movement.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

An independent agency focused on global brands and sports

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Fighting the establishment of bigger brands and agencies. Using our innovation and creativity to break thru the growing business of global sports and brands.

View original post: Advertising Champions with Peter DePasquale of Arena Partners on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.