Advertising Champions with Reid Holmes of Appreciated Branding

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Reid Holmes of Appreciated Branding.

I help brands apply the Appreciated Brand framework to get more attention, reduce their ROI and boost their performance marketing.

How do you define success?

Building a business by proactively helping solve big problems for customers or prospects.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Copywriter, Ogilvy Chicago.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

The attention hack of earning brand appreciation is real and has delivered exponential results.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

So far, the writing of the book and building of the framework.

