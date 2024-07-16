Advertising Champions with Riccardo Ferraris of Think Catalyst LLC

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Riccardo Ferraris of Think Catalyst LLC.

We are a communications consultancy focused on helping Advertisers & Agencies get better results;

Agency Search Agency Talent Search Relationship Management New Business Acceleration

How do you define success?:

We help optimize and grow your client / agency / media relationship to deliver transformational business results. We help our Clients get better results.

Better relationships = better results.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Longstanding experience in the advertising business.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We know the Ad business inside out and help navigate minefields. We guide Advertisers through a complex, constantly changing & challenging Ad industry. We provide client perspective, business building programs & honest feedback to Agencies.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

The challenge is cultural. Consultants in what we do can be extremely effective but we often find that Marketers and Agencies think they can go at it alone to address their business issues. A third party, with experience, knowledge and wisdom can be objective and tell it as it is – and help develop better business solutions.

