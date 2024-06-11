Advertising Champions with Richard Guha of Max Brand Equity, Inc.

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Richard Guha of Max Brand Equity, Inc. .

Short company description:

Advises larger companies on innovation and growth, and startups on development and commercialization. Preferably the opportunities are technology enabled.

How do you define success?

Higher than average increase in market value.

How did you get started in your field or work?

By using a technological education to start a marketing career.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

A very long list of actual successes, and a willingness to learn from failure.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Building a collaborative and innovative culture within companies.

