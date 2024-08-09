On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Rob DeMars of Marketing Architects.

All Inclusive TV Advertising Agency

What is your BEST service?

Media Buying

How do you define success?

Sale overnight, brand overtime.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Ad agency copywriter out of college.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We pay for all services…Strategy dev, Creative dev and production, analytics…our clients only pay for media.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Make broadcast TV accountable to ROI.

View original post: Advertising Champions with Rob DeMars of Marketing Architects on Daily News Network.

