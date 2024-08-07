Advertising Champions with Robert Thompson of Big Rock Candy Mountain

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Robert Thompson of Big Rock Candy Mountain.

Based in the heart of Utah’s tourism hub, We are a premier outdoor adventure destination. Big Rock Candy Mountain Resort provides a variety of unique lodging, rentals, and fun!

How do you define success?

Customer experience, increase in lodging and revenue.

How did you get started in your field or work?

My wife forced me into it. ▯ j/k I’ve always done ads and marketing and had been in eating in real estate. Decided to combine the 2 of them.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Our mountain.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Reputation and awareness.

