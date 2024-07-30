Advertising Champions with Stuart Foster

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Stuart Foster.

Creative marketer with a knack for optimizing marketing budgets while driving strong results and increasing efficiency.

How do you define success?

Revenue goes up.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Being a stone thrower at the establishment.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

N/A – But the heart surgery was pretty tough.

