On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Timothy Mattimore of Tim Mattimore Creative.

How do you define success?

Being generous to people that I work for and with. Maintaining a level of work/life balance so that we can put our creative souls to work outside of the business… Honesty in the face of chaos.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

I’m a multi-disciplined creative who not only has a history in Art Direction and Creative Direction, but who loves to write, illustrates and shoots photography as well.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

My biggest obstacle was my own personal commitment to the job, which began to affect my health and well-being after decades of grinding it out…

View original post: Advertising Champions with Timothy Mattimore of Tim Mattimore Creative on Daily News Network.

