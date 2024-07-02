Advertising Champions with Vincent Travisano of Freelance Creative Director

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Vincent Travisano of Freelance Creative Director.

Short company description:

Currently freelancing for several companies, mostly small but did 3 long is at Arnold in NYC which is a very large agency.

How do you define success?

I define success by doing the most creative work possible for the client and the brief that has been created for the assignment. I look at the clients I work with as partners, we are in this thing together and the best work I have ever done is with clients that have been amazing partners and respect and value the work I do.

How did you get started in your field or work?

My dad owned a very successful agency in NYC during the “Mad Men” era in the late 60’s into the mid 80’s. That had a huge influence on me and since I wasn’t the best student in the world, at least I had skills in art. So after graduating from Syracuse with an advertising design degree, I was accepted into the coveted training program at Y&R and my advertising career started there.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

I think the biggest obstacle I needed to overcome in a long career was how much the business changed over the years. When I first started, there were no computers to design with or editors to edit with. So as Apple computers made their way into the business, I needed to constantly learn how to use them in my work…now they are indispensable. The other major changes came with digital and social marketing. We used to get a brief that included TV, print, out of home and radio. Now it is digital first and everything follows from there. These are just some of the adjustments that needed to be made throughout my career, but the great thing is no matter what the execution is, it all starts with a simple, big idea.

