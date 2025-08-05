AI Champions with Jarred VanHorn of Seeds of Success

Uncover the future of automation and artificial intelligence with “AI Champions”! Join us on Advertising Champions TV to explore how industry pioneers are leveraging AI to revolutionize business, simplify processes, and enhance customer experiences. Dive into real-world success stories showcasing the transformative power of AI across industries. From cutting-edge tools to practical strategies, discover how AI is shaping the future of work and innovation. Whether you’re curious about machine learning, automation, or AI-driven insights, “AI Champions” delivers the knowledge to help you stay ahead in the age of intelligent technology. Today our hosts, Howard Walpoff and Cole Faust spoke with Jarred VanHorn.

Jarred VanHorn

Founder/President at Seeds of Success

Website Address: https://seedsofsuccess.us/



Seeds of Success is a nonprofit-turned-AI hybrid organization using technology to radically improve access to mental health support, basic needs resources, and organizational efficiency across the education and nonprofit sectors. Our AI tools CARLA (Campus Assistant), NORA (Nonprofit Assistant), and ELLA (Employee Assistant) are built to help humans do more of what matters by automating the frustrating, fragmented, or inaccessible parts of critical support systems. We combine ethical AI, radical efficiency, and human-centered design to create tools that serve people, not replace them.

How is AI transforming the way businesses approach customer engagement and personalization?

AI enables us to treat people as individuals at scale. Instead of forcing users to navigate clunky websites or confusing support systems, our AI tools meet users where they are, responding instantly, adapting to their needs, and continuously learning from interaction patterns.

Can you give an example of an AI-powered tool or strategy that’s made a significant impact on your work?

One of the most transformative strategies we’ve implemented is our AI-powered internal assistant framework, designed to support employee wellbeing, learning, and productivity (especially in under-resourced organizations). These tools act as real-time knowledge hubs, process guides, and task assistants, helping teams quickly retrieve up-to-date documentation, automate repetitive workflows, and onboard new staff with minimal friction. The result is less burnout, faster execution, and a workplace where people feel more supported and confident in their roles.

What ethical considerations do you keep in mind when integrating AI into your processes?

We prioritize data privacy, transparency, and human oversight. Our tools are built to augment (not replace) humans, and we implement consent-first design, minimal data collection, and strong legal compliance from day one. As a mission-driven organization, we refuse to monetize user data or exploit behavioral nudges. We also believe in giving ownership and decision-making power to those most affected, including youth and nonprofit workers, to ensure our AI remains grounded in equity and impact, not just efficiency.

What excites you the most about the future potential of AI in your field?

What excites me most is AI’s potential to flip power dynamics, to give small nonprofits, overworked educators, and underserved communities the kind of infrastructure and support usually reserved for tech giants. If we do this right, AI won’t just streamline workflows, it will help us build more just, responsive, and humane systems. That’s the future we’re working toward: one where people have real agency, and technology helps them move faster toward solutions that matter.

