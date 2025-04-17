Brought to you by Coastal Wildlife Services & Pest Services, each week on “Around Town,” our host, Tom Reber, talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today, Tom speaks with Clair Millard of Ronin Contractors, LLC.

A boutique-style general contractor, focusing on a one-to-one relationship with investors to build single-family and multi-family projects for rent.

View original post: Around Town with Clair Millard of Ronin Contractors, LLC on Daily News Network.

