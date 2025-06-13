Around Town with Matt Marsh of Five Star Painting of St. Johns County

Brought to you by Coastal Wildlife Services & Pest Services, each week on “Around Town,” our host, Tom Reber, talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today, Tom speaks with with Matt Marsh of Five Star Painting Of St. Johns County

Matt Marsh

Owner at Five Star Painting of St. Johns County

Website Address: Fivestarpainting.com/saint-johns-county



Short company description:

Residential and commercial, interior and exterior painting services

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

Working into the Lord is the most proven path to success

How do you manage the upkeep and maintenance of your properties?

Full time project manager

What do you enjoy most about working in this industry?

There’s always a need. Everyone something that needs serviced—for me specifically, everyone has something that needs to be painted.

What trends do you see shaping the future of property management/real estate?

I see a trend of owners and managers moving away from being cheap so that they can market high quality. In painting specifically, folks are interested in paying more for higher quality products and teams.

