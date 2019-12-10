A Christmas Carol at Players by the Sea

A Christmas Carol is in production on the main stage at Players by the Sea until Dec. 22. The show brings to life the original Dickens story in a magical way that is sure to create wonderful holiday memories for all who attend.

The production is under the expert direction of Players Executive Director C. Suzanne Hudson-Smith and features a talent cast and crew that takes the audience along on Ebenezer Scrooge’s transformational journey from a wayward curmudgeon to a giddy eccentric.

The creatively designed set transports the audience to London’s foggy streets and a standout ensemble cast brings the story’s heartwarming message to life. Like any big holiday gathering, it is filled with sights, sounds and movement. The festive and era-appropriate costumes and the dramatic sound and lighting add to ambiance. While it is not a musical, the show features music including original music by Paul Galvan.

As the story unfolds, Elgin Moore as Ebenezer Scrooge changes from cantankerous to kind as he encounters the ghost of Jacob Marley (Bob Shellenberger) as well as those of Christmas Past (Farah Nesargi), Present (Jackie Jantzen) and Yet to Come (Mason George). Through it all, Bob Cratchit (Adam Thompson) and Scrooge’s nephew Fred (Shawn Stermer) radiate warmth, goodness and kindness. This production is a delightful way to experience the spirit of the holiday season.

The creative team includes scenic designer Candace Dickens, scenic painter Katie Dawson, lighting designer Judelyn Dixon, sound designer Jay Deen, costume designer Bev Goldstein, make-up designer Lisa Fleming, and sound technician Emily Gainworth. Tiyana Jantzen is the production assistant and Jereme Raickett is the production manager. The stage manager is Justin Brown. The producers are Jeanne Caussin and Tanya Adams.

Performances continue through Dec. 22. Curtain is at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. There will also be a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. Dec. 14. General admission tickets are $28, $25 for students, seniors and military. Thursday nights are student nights — bring a valid student ID to the theatre and get a half-price ticket for $14.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.playersbythesea.org/christmas-carol or call 904.249.0289. Players by the Sea is located at 106 6th St N. in Jacksonville Beach.