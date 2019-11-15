A Christmas Carol at Players by the Sea

A creative group of four women are contributing their talents at Players by the Sea, directing, designing the costumes and lighting, and building the set and painting for A Christmas Carol. The Dicken’s holiday classic opens Dec. 6 on the theater’s main stage.

Candance Dickens is Scenic Designer, Judelyn Dixon is Lighting Designer, Suzanne Hudson-Smith is Director and Bev Goldstein is Costume Designer. Each has an extensive background in their respective fields and an unbounded passion for the dramatic arts.

Director Hudson-Smith is approaching the classic in a new way, allowing for more growth and development for all involved. A Christmas Carol is not a musical. However, the play will have an original soundtrack, composed by Sound Designer Paul Galvan, to help narrate the shifts in time and mood as Scrooge travels from past to present and future.

A Christmas Carol runs Dec. 6 through 22. Curtain is at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

General admission tickets are $28, $25 for seniors, students and military. Special rates are available for groups of 15 or more.

For tickets or more information, visit http://www.playersbythesea.org or call 904.249.0289.