Up next at Players by the Sea is A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. The musical comedy is set to run on the Main Stage at Players by the Sea from Jan. 24 through Feb. 15.

Directed by Michael Lipp, the actors must use great skill to portray the farce that Forum requires. The show is set in Ancient Rome. Pseudolus ( Al Emerick), a devious slave, makes a deal to win his freedom by playing matchmaker for his lovesick master, Hero. Rife with pompous generals, domineering parents and wiley courtesans, this Tony-winning musical offers something for everyone.

Curtain is 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. General admission tickets are $28, $25 students, seniors and military. Group rates are available for parties larger than 15 people.

Visit playersbythesea.org or call 904.249.0289.