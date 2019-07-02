Actors Collective at ABET

Top Row L-R: Rich Pintello, Jason Collins |

Bottom Row L-R: Christopher Watson, Kristen Walsh, Milan Alley, Brooks Anne Meierdierks |

The Summer Special at All Beaches Experimental Theatre, presented in partnership with Actors Collective, brings entertaining and inspiring local talent together for One by Tenn Plus Eight, a collection of short stories for the stage. The event, which continues July 5-7, is a wonderful evening of theater.

The works include Tennessee Williams’ Talk to Me Like the Rain and Let Me Listen, an intensely moving story about a desperately lost couple. The other short plays by local and regional playwrights are equally notable for their engaging humor, fascinating perspectives and poignant moments.

The works include Elaine Smith’s Ten Minute Life, Kelby Siddons’ Self Care, Cameron J. Pfahler’s Spare Change, Nathan Sanders’ Sweet Jesus!, Adam Nathaniel Davis’ Social Inquisition and Olivia Gowan’s Roots in the Wind. The program also features thought-provoking monologues written by Karen Konzen and performed by the ensemble cast.

Under the direction of Caryl Butterley, the talented ensemble cast delivers memorable performances, demonstrating remarkable versatility as the actors move seamlessly from one piece to the next. The cast includes Brooks Anne Meierdierks, Christopher Watson, Jason Collins, Kristen Walsh, Milan and Rich Pintello.

With simple staging, the focus remains on the stories and the storytelling. The show is enhanced by Brian Frank’s lighting design and Butterley’s sound design. Mara Grigg is the stage manager.

Performances continue July 5-7. Curtain is at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $20, or $15 for 2019-2020 ABET season ticket holders.

For tickets, call (904) 249-7177 or visit http://www.abettheatre.com. ABET is located at 544 Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach.

Kudos to ABET for showcasing Actors Collective and the works of the Groundling Scribes, a fellowship of storytellers. Butterley is the founder of Actors Collective, which partners with local organizations to present theatrical storytelling that compliments their missions, while creating opportunities for actors to be compensated for their work.

Photography by Caryl Butterley