Facing East coming to Babs’ Lab

Self Produced Theatre is presenting Facing East, a drama by Carol Lynn Pearson, on Oct. 26-27 and Nov. 2-3, at Babs’ Lab, a studio in Cork Arts District North. The show, directed by Self Produced Theatre’s founder and Artistic Director, Tyler Lewis, will begin at 8 p.m.

The show begins with a Mormon couple standing in a cemetery over the grave of their late gay son, Andrew. Andrew’s father, Alex, believes that his funeral was dishonest and decides to have a “new funeral” that tells about how he lived his life. His wife, Ruth (played by Amy Tillotson), feels that the details of his life, including his homosexuality, should be kept private. As they have their discussion, somebody they have never met, Andrew’s deeply loved partner Marcus (played by Justin Rorer), appears. What begins as a tense dispute slowly becomes a forum for listening and understanding can begin.

Frank E Sanabria II appears as the voice of Andrew in various memory scenes. Facing East is Sanabria’s third show at Self Produced Theatre, having played the starring role in their last show, Danny and the Deep Blue Sea. The show’s sponsors include Blake Osner and Alfa Dental Management.

Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at TinyURL.com/SPT-FacingEast or by calling (904) 800-8568. For general information, visit SelfProducedTheatre.com or @self.produced on Facebook and Instagram.