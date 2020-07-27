Grease opening at the Alhambra

The musical Grease opens this week at the Alhambra Theatre & Dining. The musical opens Thursday and runs through Sept. 27. Limited seats are available. For tickets, call the box office: 904.641.1212.

The Alhambra is taking every precaution to protect the safety of its guests as it relates to COVID-19. To protect staff and guests, the Alhambra is adhering to all recommendations from state and local officials, including practicing social distancing by limiting capacity to the recommended percentage in the theater.

Takeout dining also continues during Grease. Visit http://www.alhambrajax.com for more information.