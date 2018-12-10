Jason Woods’ A Christmas Carol at ABET

The All Beaches Experimental Theatre is presenting Jason Woods’ A Christmas Carol on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 21-22. Curtain is at 8 p.m.

In A Christmas Carol, Woods performs more than 20 characters in a theatrical experience that has delighted and amazed audiences during the holiday season. Woods portrays ghosts, women, men, children and Ebenezer Scrooge, helping audiences discover this classic story in a completely original, new and unforgettable way.

Now in its seventh year, the one-man show has been hailed as “a tour de force”, “mesmerizing”, and “miraculous” by audiences and theatre professionals alike.

Tickets online at $24, $12 for children under 18. Tickets at the door are $25, $15 for children under 18. The house opens 30 minutes before curtain.

For tickets, visit http://www.abettheatre.com or call (904) 249-7177. ABET is located at 544 Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach. A Christmas Carol is a special event and not included with the season tickets package.