Noises Off! at Players by the Sea

The comedy, Noises Off!, is in production through Dec. 23 at Players by the Sea. Don’t miss this fast-paced, entertaining and fun show.

Masterfully directed by Tom Fallon, Noises Off! features an outstanding cast and an exquisite set. The slapstick comedy, written by Michael Frayn, is a play-within-a-play about the unpredictable nature of theater life.

The story revolves around an ambitious director and his troupe of mediocre British actors who are putting together a silly comedy titled, Nothing On. As lovers frolic and doors slam, the three acts expose different phases of theater – the dress rehearsal, back stage and a delightfully disastrous performance.

With a career in theater and film spanning more than four decades, Fallon has a keen insight to the passion and chaos that can happen onstage and offstage. As director, he brings it to life in this outrageous and hilarious show.

Fallon assembled a talented and gifted that performs this challenging show impeccably at rapid-fire speed. Most of the cast members play two characters – their onstage as well as their offstage character in the play-within-a-play. The chemistry and performance of the ensemble is remarkable, especially their antics when they are “backstage.”

Cathy O’Brien is flawless in the roles of Dotty Otley and Mrs. Clackett, and Michael Lipp gives a commanding performance as Lloyd, the temperamental director. Michael Yarick is very convincing as the overworked stage manager and Katie Johnston exudes marvelous energy in her roles, Flavia and Belinda.

William Collyer gives a memorable performance as the burglar and Selsdon, the veteran actor with a drinking problem. Christopher Watson is hilarious as Phillip and Frederick, and Samantha Parsons is believable as Vicki and Brooke. Bryan Martins delivers a powerful performance as Roger and Garry, and Anabella Didion is credible in the role of Poppy, the emotional stage manager.

Fallon also designed the set, which is a masterpiece that rotates to become the theater’s backstage for the play’s second act. Theater veteran Gayle Featheringill served as stage manager and also as costumer along with Connie Rouls. The creative team includes lighting designer Samantha Catone, sound designer Chinua Richardson, production manager Jereme Raickett, and scenic painting by Sheila Tetzlaff.

While Noises Off! has a special place in the heart of theater lovers, it’s a show everyone can enjoy. It is not a traditional holiday show, but a wonderful escape from the holiday madness.

Performances continue Dec. 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, and 23. General admission tickets are $28, @5 for seniors, students and military. Thursday night performances are Student Nights, where students can receive half price tickets with a valid student I.D. For tickets, visit http://www.playersbythesea.org or call 904.249.0289.

Photography by Bradley Akers