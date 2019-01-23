Photograph 51 coming to MOSH

DNA pioneer Rosalind Franklin was one of the great female scientists of the 20th century. She is often overlooked for the role she played in the discovery of the double helix. Photograph 51, a play by Anna Ziegler, is a riveting and moving portrait of Franklin.

Photograph 51 will be presented by The Actors Collective, a new theater company in Jacksonville, on Jan 25-26, at the Museum of Science and History.

Presented as a Reader’s Theatre performance, Photograph 51 masterfully weaves the thriller-like twists and tension in the race to discover the structure of DNA with lyrical moments of awe and scientific wonder, while revealing the unsung achievements of this trail-blazing, fiercely independent woman.

Performances are offered on Jan. 25-26. On Friday, Jan. 25, there will be a reception at 7 p.m. prior to curtain at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Jan. 26, curtain is at 2 p.m., followed by a panel discussion at 3:30 p.m.

Photograph 51 is directed by Caryl Butterley. The cast features Karen Konzen, Christopher Watson, Joshua Taylor, Christopher P. Farrell, Rich Pintello and Mitchell Wohl.

The cost is $16 for members, $20 for non-members. Admission includes a drink ticket (alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages will be available.)

For more information and to purchase tickets: visit http://www.actorscollective.com.

Developed by Caryl Butterley, The Actors Collective’s mission is to partner with local organizations to present theatrical storytelling that compliments their missions and areas of focus while creating opportunities for actors to be paid for their work.