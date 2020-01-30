Radio Golf at ABET

Up next at All Beaches Experimental Theatre is August Wilson’s Radio Golf. The drama opens Friday, Jan. 31, and is in production through Feb. 16.

The final story in Wilson’s 10-play cycle of the African American experience in the 20th Century, Radio Golf received the 2007 New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play. David Girard is directing ABET’s production. The cast features James F. Webb III, Danielle Reliford, Eugene Lindsey, Anthawn Ingram and Rahman Johnson.

Performances are offered January 31, February 1, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16. Curtain is at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The house opens 30 minutes before curtain. Tickets online are $24 adults, $14 under 18. Tickets at the door are $25 adults, $15 under 18. For reservations, visit http://www.abettbeatre.com or call (904) 249-7177.

Radio Golf contains adult language. ABET is located at 544 Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach.