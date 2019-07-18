Sherk at Players by the Sea

Sherk the Musical is in production at Players by the Sea. The musical opens Friday, July 19, and runs through Aug. 11.

Set in a mythical “once upon of time” fantasyland, the story follows a large green ogre who calls an ugly green swamp his home. After living in happy isolation for his entire life, Shrek is awakened by a pack of fairytale creatures who were evicted by the short-tempered Lord Farquaad.

In order the take back his swamp, Shrek embarks on an adventure to defeat the fire-breathing dragon that keeps the feisty Princess Fiona locked in a tower. Sherk’s musical journey is filled with self-discovery, laughter and love.

Players’ production features a cast of 30 local actors, singers and dancers, and a 14-member creative team.

Tickets are $28, $25 for students, seniors and military. Curtain is at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday matinees. Thursdays are student nights, offering half price tickets with a valid student ID. For reservations, visit http://www.playersbythesea.org.