Special Event at ABET

A charming story directed by Jason Woods is featured this weekend at All Beaches Experimental Theatre.

Mr. Belvedere Rings the Bell runs Nov. 8 through 10. Curtain is 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Presented as readers’ theater, Mr. Belvedere Rings the Bell tells a story about living every day as though it were your last. It follows an urbane, sharp-tongued expert on how to stay young, who interrupts a lecturing tour to prove his theory at a dilapidated old people’s home. Disrupting the dismal mediocrity, it cultivates romance, excitement and hope among the residents.

The cast features Jason Woods, Christopher Watson, Katie Johnston, Jack Permenter, Bob Shellenberger, Anne Lanier, Gwen Cordes, Mary Clark, Bill Dunford, Donna Brownley, Joanne Stenski, Jim Warren, Hank Pelz, Julie Franciskato, Mark Wright and Evie Day.

All tickets are $20. Visit http://www.abettheatre.com, or call (904) 249-7177. ABET is located at 544 Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach.