The 5 & Dime Theatre Co. is moving out of its Downtown Jacksonville space and only taking the necessities with them.

The company is holding a Rummage Sale this Saturday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 112 East Adams St. in Downtown Jacksonville.

If you have seen a prop, a costume or a piece of furniture in a show that you’ve wanted, this may be your chance to get it!

For more information, visit http://www.the5anddime.org.