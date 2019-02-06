Tickets remain available for the final two weekends of performances of The Bridges of Madison County at Players by the Sea in Jacksonville Beach.

The musical adaptation of the bestselling novel by Robert James Waller chronicles the four-day affair between an Italian war bride and a traveling National Geographic photographer who comes to Iowa to shoot the area’s fabled covered bridges. The story reveals how the sadness of Francesca’s solitude is broken when her husband and children leave for the 1965 Iowa State Fair and a weary Robert Kincaid stops to ask directions for his assignment. The pair’s connection is instant and deep, yet short-lived. Their liaison will haunt them both for the rest of their lives.

The Bridges of Madison County features a talented team of local volunteers, onstage and off. The cast is led by Erin Barnes as Francesca and David Diehl as Robert Kincaid. Eric Yarham, Lexi Inks, Susan Roche, Del Austin, Kaylee Hendry, John Flannagan, Jodie Jernigan, Zoe Bell, Leanne Gullo, Zoe Bell, Jodie Jernigan, Alex Young and Richie Rosado round out the cast. The production is directed by Lee Hamby (Managing Director of The 5 & Dime) and Suzanne Hudson-Smith (Executive Director of Players by the Sea). Zeek Smith is the music director. The STAGE Fund (Diane Brunet-Garcia, Lisa Goodrich & Alicia Sommers) is the presenting sponsor.

Performances continue February 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15 and 16. Tickets are on sale at playersbythesea.org or by calling 904.249.0289. General admission is $28, $25 seniors, students and military is $25. Thursday night performances are special Student Nights, where students can receive half price tickets with a valid student I.D.