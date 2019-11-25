Twelfth Night at ABET

Up next at All Beaches Experimental Theatre is Twelfth Night (or What You Will). The production runs Dec. 6 through 22.

William Shakespeare’s gender-bending comedy of unrequited and true love is brought to life in a music-filled original adaptation directed by Brian Niece.

The cast includes Mara Grigg, Stephanie Santiago, Marielle Erskine, Reed Marie Grubbs, Rachel Swanzy, Kenneth Dowling, Jan Peter Buksar, Austin Kelley and Logan Mays.

The creative team includes assistant director Kristin Livingston, composer Michael Yarick, choreographer Cenetta Baker, stage manager Izabella Unice, sound board operator Jason Valdez, set designer Tom Fallon and costume designer Katie McCloskey.

Performances are offered on Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22. Curtain is at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The production is dedicated to the memory of Betsy Totten Darnell.

Tickets online are $24, $14 for under 18. Tickets at the door are $25, $15 for under 18.

For tickets, visit http://www.abettheatre.com or call (904) 249-7177.

ABET is located at 544 Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach.

Photography by Caryl Butterley