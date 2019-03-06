Buzz TV “Arts Unleashed” with Cathy Fitzpatrick of Go Art

Each week on Arts Unleashed, our host Ellen Cottrill talks to buzz worthy artists about buzz worthy things. This week, Ellen talks to Cathy Fitzpatrick from Go Art.

I’ve been an art educator for over 10 years and a passionate art appreciator my whole life. I started Go Art in order to bring people closer to art. Go Art is about the intense encounter with individual works of art. It is about getting to know the work of specific artists. It is about the fun, fascinating conversation that grows when talking about art. I’m on a never-ending hunt to discover unique and inspiring art and artists in Northeast Florida. Come with me on my journey. I look forward to the surprising insights you have in store for me.

To learn more, visit http://www.goartandexplore.com