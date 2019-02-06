BUZZ TV – “Arts Unleashed” with Jennifer Wolfe, Women Writing for a Change, Jacksonville

Each week on Arts Unleashed, our host Ellen Cottril talks to buzz worthy arts about buzz worthy art. This week, Ellen talks to Jennifer Wolfe, the executive director from Women Writing for a Change, Jacksonville. Jennifer Wolfe established Women Writing for (a) Change,® Jacksonville, in 2013. A writer, facilitator, business owner, and community leader, she’s helped facilitate change for people and organizations for the past 25 years. She’s also been keeping a journal since she was 10.

A trained journalist, a licensed affiliate for Women Writing for (a) Change, and a certified instructor for The Center for Journal Therapy, Jennifer leverages her life experiences and facilitation skills to help others who want to use writing as a tool for their own personal growth, creative expression, and self-directed change.

Jennifer is a member of the Dean’s Leadership Council of the UNF Thomas G. Carpenter Library, a board member of City Beautiful Jacksonville, and a past captain of the Jacksonville chapter of Women’s March Florida. She’s also a member of the Circle of 100 of The Women’s Center of Jacksonville. She conducts many outreach programs in the community to ensure writing circles are accessible to a wide, diverse audience. She’s especially pleased to facilitate writing circles for incarcerated women at the Community Transition Center.

To learn more, please visit https://www.womenwritingjacksonville.org