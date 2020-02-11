JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA (January 30, 2020) – The Jacksonville Children’s Chorus is partnering once again with A Social Affair Dance Studio for Jacksonville’s Dancing with the Stars, to be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, 7:30pm, at the Deming Theater in the Munnerlyn Center at Episcopal School Jacksonville. This event will feature local celebrities partnered with professional dancers from A Social Affair Dance Studio who will be competing to be named Jacksonville’s favorite dancer! All of the Jacksonville Children’s Chorus choirs, along with professional dancers, will perform.
The Meet and Greet Kickoff Party was held on Friday, January 10, 2020 where we revealed the cast of celebrity dancers and their professional partners that will be competing for the coveted mirror ball trophy.
The local celebrity dancers include:
Susana Cruz
Broker, AON
Diana Monell Fanning
Financial and Portfolio Advisor, UBS
Stephen Joost
Partner, Firehouse Subs
Dr. Pradeep Kadambi
Senior Associate Dean of Clinical Affairs,
UF College of Medicine Jacksonville
Linda Lindenmoyer
Broker, Vice President of Relocation Services,
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Kacie Main
Author
Cindy Reynolds
SVP/ Chief Philanthropy Officer, Baptist Health Foundation
John Thompson
Financial Advisor, Wells Fargo Advisors
Event tickets will be on sale in February and will range from $35 to $150 and can be purchased online, via phone, and by mail. Visit the event website at http://www.JaxDWTS.com
for more details.
