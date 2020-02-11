JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA (January 30, 2020) – The Jacksonville Children’s Chorus is partnering once again with A Social Affair Dance Studio for Jacksonville’s Dancing with the Stars, to be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, 7:30pm, at the Deming Theater in the Munnerlyn Center at Episcopal School Jacksonville. This event will feature local celebrities partnered with professional dancers from A Social Affair Dance Studio who will be competing to be named Jacksonville’s favorite dancer! All of the Jacksonville Children’s Chorus choirs, along with professional dancers, will perform.

The Meet and Greet Kickoff Party was held on Friday, January 10, 2020 where we revealed the cast of celebrity dancers and their professional partners that will be competing for the coveted mirror ball trophy.

The local celebrity dancers include:

Susana Cruz

Broker, AON

Diana Monell Fanning

Financial and Portfolio Advisor, UBS

Stephen Joost

Partner, Firehouse Subs

Dr. Pradeep Kadambi

Senior Associate Dean of Clinical Affairs,

UF College of Medicine Jacksonville

Linda Lindenmoyer

Broker, Vice President of Relocation Services,

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

Kacie Main

Author

Cindy Reynolds

SVP/ Chief Philanthropy Officer, Baptist Health Foundation

John Thompson

Financial Advisor, Wells Fargo Advisors

Event tickets will be on sale in February and will range from $35 to $150 and can be purchased online, via phone, and by mail. Visit the event website at http://www.JaxDWTS.com for more details.

###