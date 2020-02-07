Solo Exhibition @ Burrito Gallery Downtown

February 2020

Solo Exhibition | Artist of the Month

Burrito Gallery

21 East Adams Street

Jacksonville, FL. 32202

Featuring Contemporary Fine Art Photography by Eric Christopher Jackson.

Artist Statement

Expressing Creativity through Contemporary Fine Art Photography that evokes Emotion and Stillness. The Camera is my Paintbrush.

Biography

Eric Christopher Jackson is a Photographic Artist and Creative Writer in Northern Florida. After graduating from The Art Institute of California – Orange County in 2011, he detoured from the Commercial Field to pursue a Career in the Art Industry. Inspired by Fine Art, Interior Design, and Cinematography, Eric began to build a Portfolio of Contemporary Fine Art Photography. Subjects captured vary including Nature, Still Life, and Automobiles.

Eric’s Writing features Poetry, Short Stories, and Screenplays. In 2011, he wrote the Student Film entitled, “No Fear,” upon entering the Azusa Pacific University 48-Hour Film Festival. The improvisation by the Cast and Crew added to the success of the Story Concept. The Film received the First Place, Best Actor, and Best Actress Awards.

His first Collection of Poetry, “The Beginning of Me”, is featured on the cover of the November 2013 Issue of Publisher’s Weekly Select. On November 26, 2013, he was selected as one of the Featured Authors of the Week on BookWooks.com

In 2016, Eric’s Photograph entitled, “Rest,” was entered into The Artbox.Projects Competition. Curators selected the piece as one of the three Finalists, which earned an exhibition space at Spectrum: Miami 2016. Attendees were given an opportunity to Vote for their favorite Finalist Artwork. Highly contested, his Artwork was chosen as the Winner, which led to the inclusion of Eric’s Work in International Group Exhibitions in 2017.