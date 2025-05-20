Ask the Expert with Adam Weiss of BlackBay

This week on “Ask the Expert,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks to experts all over town and asks them the important questions. Today, Greg speaks with Adam Weiss of BlackBay.

We are a venture capital fund focused on investing in innovative, high-potential startups that have already begun generating revenue. Our approach centers on supporting companies that have demonstrated early market validation and are ready to scale. By partnering with post-revenue startups, we aim to accelerate growth, provide strategic guidance, and help founders navigate the next critical stages of their business development.

