On this episode of “Ask the Expert,” our hosts, Morgan Yonge and Jeremiah Aut takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Morgan and Jeremiah speak with Wendell Davis of PMI Davis Realty

Wendell Davis

Owner at PMI Davis Realty

Website Address: pmidavisrealty.com



Short company description:

Specialize in Residential Property Management, but occasionally handle Commercial Management and Residential Sales

What is the most fascinating fact you know?

So few Americans “read” their own legal documents (Example: their lease)

How did you acquire deep knowledge in your area of expertise?

37 years experience and lots of professional classes in the early years, plus creating relationships with my peers.

How has mentorship shaped your journey to becoming an expert?

Listen, Learn, and follow the mentor’s advice

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

Take notes, keep a file, refer to the file as needed

View original post: Ask the Expert with Ask the Expert with Wendell Davis of PMI Davis Realty on Daily News Network.

