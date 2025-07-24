This segment is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on leadership and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Greg Kirkham spoke with Benjamin Diedering.

Benjamin Diedering

CEO at BDX MEDIA CORP.

Website Address: https://bdxmedia.com



Short company description:

BDX Media is a global creative agency specializing in high-impact content strategies and video production. We help brands tell compelling stories, activate communities, and drive engagement across digital platforms. With offices in the U.S. and Germany, BDX Media partners with forward-thinking companies to create campaigns that connect emotionally and perform strategically. Our client portfolio includes leading brands such as American Express, BMW, and more.

How did you acquire deep knowledge in your area of expertise?

I started working as a party photographer, capturing moments. I always love to learn and evolve. Thats why I founded BDX Media. And only a few years later I expanded to the US.

How has mentorship shaped your journey to becoming an expert?

Its super important to be surrounded by people who inspire you. I am a member of EO. The entreprenerus organization. So many inspiring personalitiies and founders.

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

I treat feedback as one of the fastest ways to grow—both personally and professionally. Whether it comes from clients, my team, or even random podcast listeners, I try to listen without ego and extract the core insight. I often ask follow-up questions to understand the context better. Feedback helps me spot blind spots and push past plateaus. At BDX Media, we’ve built a culture where feedback isn’t seen as criticism—it’s an investment in growth.

View original post: Ask the Expert with Benjamin Diedering of BDX MEDIA CORP. on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.