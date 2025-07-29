Ask the Expert with Brian Feinblum of Book Marketing Buzz Blog

This segment is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on leadership and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Greg Kirkham spoke with Brian Feinblum.

Brian Feinblum

CEO and Founder at Book Marketing Buzz Blog

Website Address: www.bookmarketingbuzzblog.blogspot.com



Short company description:

Celebrating five years of delivering book marketing and public relations services to authors and publishers, increasing book sales and raising brand profiles.

What is the most fascinating fact you know?

That most of success comes merely from asking, trying, pushing, and seeing any problem as a solvable puzzle.

How did you acquire deep knowledge in your area of expertise?

30 plus years of experience; reading; networking; being curious.

How has mentorship shaped your journey to becoming an expert?

A former boss, the president of a top book publicity agency, taught me a lot by his actions, words, and way of thinking.

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

I always build on what I learn. Other people provide a mirror to what is otherwise out of view.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.

View original post: Ask the Expert with Brian Feinblum of Book Marketing Buzz Blog on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.