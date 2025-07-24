Ask the Expert with Chad Adam of Forgiven Kingdom

This segment is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on leadership and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Greg Kirkham spoke with Chad Adam.

Chad Adam

CEO at Forgiven Kingdom

Website Address: https://forgivenkingdom.com/



Short company description:

Forgiven Kingdom’s mission is to extend a helping hand to hardship communities by providing essential life resources with a foundation of faith-based support. The company is dedicated to offering food, clothing, hygiene products, housing aid, and other resources to those in need. By fostering a volunteer community that embodies mercy and generosity, Forgiven Kingdom aims to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals facing challenges, spreading hope and compassion to those who need it most.

What is the most fascinating fact you know?

Life is what you make of it.

How did you acquire deep knowledge in your area of expertise?

Trial and error and some great mentors along the way.

How has mentorship shaped your journey to becoming an expert?

It’s the most important part of my career building journey.

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

Allows me to see myself thru others point of views and allows me to see pain points that I can help solve.

