Daniel Young

CEO at ServicePixel

Website Address: https://www.servicepixel.ai/



Short company description:

ServicePixel is an AI-powered marketing automation platform tailored for home service businesses such as plumbing, HVAC, landscaping, and cleaning. It streamlines social media management by enabling users to design, write, and schedule posts effortlessly from a single dashboard. The platform automates content creation, sharing customer success stories and expert tips to maintain an active online presence without constant manual input. With a quick 5-minute setup, ServicePixel handles the heavy lifting of marketing, allowing business owners to focus on their core services while ensuring consistent and professional social media engagement.

What is the most fascinating fact you know?

The most fascinating fact I know is that 90% of the world’s data was created in just the last two years—but less than 1% of it is ever analyzed or used. That blows my mind. It’s a reminder of how much untapped potential exists, especially for small businesses. That’s part of why I build AI tools—to help everyday entrepreneurs harness that power and compete like giants.

How did you acquire deep knowledge in your area of expertise?

I’ve been in the SaaS industry for 13 years and have launched two other AI startups.

How has mentorship shaped your journey to becoming an expert?

Mentorship fast-tracked my expertise by giving me hard truths and real-world shortcuts at such a young age..

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

Feedback is my growth engine. As a founder, I treat every piece of feedback—whether from a customer, team member, or even a competitor—as data. It either confirms I’m on the right track or redirects me toward something better.

View original post: Ask the Expert with Daniel Young of ServicePixel on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.