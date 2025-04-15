This week on “Ask the Expert,” our host, Morgan Yonge, speaks to experts all over town and asks them the important questions. Today, Morgan speaks with Dave Landis of Wenjulan Whole Body C.A.R.E.

Wenjulan Whole Body C.A.R.E. is a non-toxic body and skin care brand created to support our customers’ healthy lifestyle journeys and/or sensitive skin conditions while benefiting those touched by cancer and/or alopecia, following my wife’s journey with cancer and subsequent treatment. We, through the C.A.R.E. initiative, which stands for Cancer & Alopecia Research Endeavor, donate a percentage of every sale to cancer and alopecia research foundations

View original post: Ask the Expert with Dave Landis of Wenjulan Whole Body C.A.R.E. on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.