Ask the Expert with Erica Williams of A Red Circle

This segment is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on leadership and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Greg Kirkham spoke with Erica Williams.

Erica Williams

Executive Director at A Red Circle

Website Address: www.aredcircle.org



Short company description:

A Red Circle, established by Erica Williams in 2017, is committed to addressing racial disparities in North St. Louis, Missouri. Their mission focuses on promoting community betterment in North County through a racial lens, envisioning a future where equity is fundamental. The organization aims to achieve this vision by advocating for equitable investment in the community, leading to a healthier environment, sustainable food systems, quality education, and ample opportunities for artistic expression and healing. Recognizing the interconnectedness of social, environmental, and educational factors, A Red Circle works to dismantle systemic injustices and empower individuals to shape their futures. By amplifying the voices of those most impacted by inequities and fostering collaboration, the organization cultivates a culture of collective ownership and agency. Despite challenges, A Red Circle remains steadfast in its commitment to justice and solidarity, striving to create a more equitable and inclusive society where every individual can thrive.

What is the most fascinating fact you know?

Founded A Red Circle nonprofit organization in 2017

How did you acquire deep knowledge in your area of expertise?

Erica Williams, Executive Director at A Red Circle, has acquired deep knowledge in her area of expertise—community wellness, food equity, and racial justice—through a combination of lived experience, professional development, and passionate advocacy. Her journey includes: Lived Experience in North St. Louis County: Erica grew up in and remains deeply connected to the community she serves. Her personal understanding of the systemic inequities facing North County residents drives her commitment and shapes her insights. Professional and Organizational Leadership: As the founder and leader of A Red Circle, Erica has led numerous initiatives focused on eliminating food deserts, improving educational outcomes, and advancing economic justice. Her work is rooted in data, community engagement, and collaboration with local leaders. Grassroots Organizing and Policy Work: Erica has worked directly with policymakers and advocacy groups, giving her an understanding of both systemic challenges and solutions. This includes participating in coalitions, public forums, and advisory roles related to health equity and sustainable community development. Continuous Learning and Partnerships: She frequently engages with experts in agriculture, education, public health, and racial equity, and attends training, conferences, and workshops to stay informed and amplify her impact. Erica’s expertise is a product of on-the-ground experience, strategic leadership, and a deep, personal commitment to justice and holistic community well-being.

How has mentorship shaped your journey to becoming an expert?

Mentorship has been essential to Erica Williams’ journey, providing her with guidance from community elders, professionals in public health and nonprofit leadership, and peer collaborators. These mentors helped her understand systemic issues, refine her leadership skills, and build effective strategies. Today, Erica continues this cycle by mentoring emerging leaders, especially Black women, using the wisdom and support she once received to empower others.

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

Erica Williams uses feedback as a vital tool for growth by actively seeking input from community members, partners, and her team to refine programs and strategies at A Red Circle. She views feedback not as criticism, but as an opportunity to learn, improve, and stay responsive to the evolving needs of the community. By incorporating diverse perspectives, she strengthens her leadership and ensures her work remains impactful, inclusive, and aligned with her mission.

View original post: Ask the Expert with Erica Williams of A Red Circle on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.