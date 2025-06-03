This week on “Ask the Expert,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks to experts all over town and asks them the important questions. Today, Greg speaks with Ford Saeks of Prime Concepts Group Inc.

I’m a business growth strategist, keynote speaker, and the author of five business books, including Accelerate and AI Mindshift. My journey started with entrepreneurship at a young age, and over the past few decades, I’ve helped organizations—from startups to billion-dollar brands—generate over a billion dollars in sales. What I do today is help business leaders close the gap between where they are and where they want to be, using practical, no-fluff strategies that actually move the needle.

View original post: Ask the Expert with Ford Saeks of Prime Concepts Group Inc on Daily News Network.

