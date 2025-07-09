Ask the Expert with Ian Kellett of IDify

This segment is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on leadership and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Greg Kirkham spoke with Ian Kellett.

Ian Kellett

CEO at IDify

Website Address: https://www.cathexistalent.com/



Short company description:

IDfiy is a next-generation platform that empowers individuals—especially influencers, celebrities, and anyone concerned about online identity—to protect and monetize their personal likeness. By combining advanced AI-driven biometric mapping with blockchain-based certification, IDfiy lets users establish a legally backed, non-fungible “digital ID” for their face. Once certified, members can monitor unauthorized uses of their image, license their likeness through a secure marketplace, and subscribe to ongoing protection services—all within a single ecosystem.

What is the most fascinating fact you know?

In 2021, someone launched “DeepTomCruise” on TikTok—an AI-powered deepfake so convincing that millions of people were genuinely convinced Tom Cruise was out there reviewing drones, doing magic tricks, and prank-calling strangers. It turns out the creator combined a look-alike actor, AI face-mapping, and voice-synthesis to craft those videos. By the time TikTok finally pulled the account, it had racked up over 50 million views

How did you acquire deep knowledge in your area of expertise?

I actually built my expertise long before founding IDfiy: I began as a child TV host on a nature show, learning firsthand what it means to be “on screen” before ever thinking about what happens behind the camera. As I transitioned into filmmaking and production, I directed documentaries and led Liquid Luck Productions, honing my understanding of how easily images can be shared, manipulated, or misused. Producing D&D shows for Creative Crits and running Living Overseas TV sharpened my sense of the digital likeness landscape, and serving as president of the Colorado Film and Video Association—on top of dozens of awards and Emmy nominations—cemented my belief that protecting one’s image online was a problem worth solving.

How has mentorship shaped your journey to becoming an expert?

In every endeavor I’ve tackled, I’ve discovered that there’s always someone more experienced who’s walked the path before me. Early in my career, I was fiercely self-reliant—insisting on figuring everything out on my own—but that approach meant I learned largely through trial and error, which cost me both time and energy. Over time, I realized that leaning on my network and seeking out mentors transformed my trajectory. A single conversation with the right guide could replace years of mistakes and frustration, offering constructive feedback, pointing out blind spots, and helping me avoid burnout. In short, mentorship has been the shortcut from stumbling through pitfalls alone to standing on the shoulders of those who’ve already navigated similar challenges.

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

I actively seek out candid feedback from people I trust—those unafraid to tell me exactly what they see—because honest input often reveals blind spots before I even know they exist. When I receive a suggestion, I look past the literal advice and try to understand the intention behind it: what problem is the person really pointing out? Even if I don’t follow every recommendation to the letter, appreciating someone’s perspective lets me catch issues early, adjust my course, and avoid years of trial-and-error setbacks.

