This week on “Ask the Expert,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks to experts all over town and asks them the important questions. Today, Greg speaks with Joe Martin of Zight.

Zight is a cross-platform visual communication tool (Mac, Windows, Chrome, iOS) that leverages AI to automate video tasks—generating titles, summaries, transcripts, and translating content into 50+ languages, streamlining workflows and enhancing collaboration.

View original post: Ask the Expert with Joe Martin of Zight on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.