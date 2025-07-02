This segment is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on leadership and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Greg Kirkham spoke with John Pagli.

John Pagli

Chief Executive Officer at Invictus Advisors LLC / Invictus Impact Capital Partners LLC

Website Address: https://www.linkedin.com/in/johnpagli



Short company description:

Strategic Business Development and Corporate Finance Advisor and Placement Agent/Investment Banker Advising and Raising Capital and Strategic Partnerships for Promising Emerging Growth Companies and Alternative Investment Fund Managers

What is the most fascinating fact you know?

Things that are old are new again.

How did you acquire deep knowledge in your area of expertise?

Years of learning, networking, trying new things, and following the sun of opportunity in finance and investments.

How has mentorship shaped your journey to becoming an expert?

Mutual learning, discovery, and risk-taking.

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

To become a better version of myself for an expanding audience.

View original post: Ask the Expert with John Pagli of Invictus Advisors LLC / Invictus Impact Capital Partners LLC on Daily News Network.

