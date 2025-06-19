On this episode of “Ask the Expert,” our host, Greg Kirkham takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Greg speaks with Jon Abelack.

I am a therapist in private practice and I help people learn how they can mitigate their symptoms of anxiety and depression in the workplace along with helping them enhance their interpersonal relationships.

View original post: Ask the Expert with Jon Abelack on Daily News Network.

