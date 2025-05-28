Ask the Expert with Jonathan Gibbs of Jonathan Gibbs

This segment is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on leadership and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Greg Kirkham spoke with Jonathan Gibbs of Sails.

Jonathan Gibbs

founder at Jonathan Gibbs

Website Address: Neto.ci



Short company description:

My companies include

Utility power developers, Agentic AI SAAS, various home services, consulting

What is the most fascinating fact you know?

Humming birds weight less than a quarter and defy physics to fly

How did you acquire deep knowledge in your area of expertise?

Work experiences

How has mentorship shaped your journey to becoming an expert?

Sadly, I’ve had very very few mentors , but I’ve mentored many

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

I form “decision” committees From other experts and peers

