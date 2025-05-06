Ask the Expert with Josh Case of Sundance View Holding Company LLC

This week on “Ask the Expert,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks to experts all over town and asks them the important questions. Today, Greg speaks with Josh Case of Sundance View Holding Company LLC.

Co-founded and sold Photosol US Renewable Energy to ENGIE NA (2022) which included a 7GW+ solar w/storage pipeline and platform. Sited, developed and sold 900MW+ of solar w/storage projects to EDF Renewables (2016) & D.E. Shaw / DESRI (2022). Currently a shareholder of the Oakland Ballers, energy developer, cryptocurrency miner & investor, real estate investor and other stuff. I am also a recovering alcoholic and addict who has learned how to live life without self medicating. The journey so far has been long, difficult, rewarding, humbling, exciting and complicated. It’s a journey I’ll be on the rest of my life for myself one day at a time.

