Ask the Expert with Judith Abbey of On The Go Drip

On this episode of “Ask the Expert,” our host, Steve Strum takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Steve speaks with Judith Abbey of On The Go Drip

Judith Abbey

Owner at On The Go Drip

Website Address: www.onthegodrip.com



Short company description:

On The Go Drip delivers premium mobile IV therapy and concierge

wellness care wherever clients need it most: at home, at work, on the road, or at an event.

Wellness that fits your life, not the other way around.

What makes you unique?

what really sets us apart isn’t just the convenience. It’s the way we care. Every session is personal, every

treatment tailored, every relationship built on trust. Our clients aren’t patients passing through. They’re

people we know by name, goals we understand, and stories we become part of.

What differentiates you from the competition?

What we’re doing today is better than what we were doing 6 months ago, and what we’ll be doing 6 months from now will be better than what we’re doing at this point. We come to work everyday with our sense of why.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

Change is the only constant

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

Pisgah International Development & Relief Services

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

Volunteering at non-profits. Recently worked with Three Grains of Rice

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

Inspiring people to live healthier, well, and longer

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

What we’re doing today is better than 6 months ago, and where we’ll be 6 months from now will be better than what we’re doing now. Lots of growth and change

Describe a Failure in your Career

We’ve had lots of learning points and had to pivot. Nothing’s a failure.

What about your company makes you the most proud

The wonderful people who make On The Go Drip what it is and the impact we’re making on patients in their personal lives.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

We tap into what makes them tick, how it aligns with our why and we go from therr

Tell me a time you failed forward and what you learned from the experience

Failures are someties required for success

What are your biggest obstacles and barriers to success?

None at this. I keep learning

What is the proudest moment of your leadership career?

Growing a wonderful culture

What is the most fascinating fact you know?

There’s no one else in the world exactly like me!

How did you acquire deep knowledge in your area of expertise?

through academic knowledge, continuing education, and real-life client cases

How has mentorship shaped your journey to becoming an expert?

Solves 5 years problems in 2 years

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

Listen, process, act

What’s your biggest pet peeve?

being average

How do you like to spend your free time?

with the people I love

If you could get a tattoo today, what would you get?

would never get a tatto

If a book was written about you and your life, what would it be about?

Resilience

View original post: Ask the Expert with Judith Abbey of On The Go Drip on Daily News Network.

