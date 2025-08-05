Ask the Expert with Mia Francois of the mf. Agency

This segment is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on leadership and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Greg Kirkham spoke with Mia Francois.

Mia Francois

Founder at the mf. Agency

Website Address: themfagency.com



Short company description:

the mf. Agency is the best at what we do which is delivering standout creative and smart marketing built to drive growth, connect with new and unique audiences, deepen brand affinity, and ultimately help brands make more money.

What is your pain point when it comes to solving innovation problems?

What is the most fascinating fact you know?

Everything is always working out for my greatest good.

How did you acquire deep knowledge in your area of expertise?

Consistency and saying yes to projects that interest me.

How has mentorship shaped your journey to becoming an expert?

Mentorship gave me access to insight, clarity, and experience I couldn’t have found alone. It shaped my thinking, sharpened my skills, and helped me grow into the expert I am by learning from those who’ve already walked the path.

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

I use feedback to accelerate growth by staying coachable, seeking real feedback, and applying it quickly. It keeps me focused on what matters, challenges me to level up, and turns every experience into a chance to get better.

With the rise of short-form video platforms, how do you decide the right format for specific audiences?

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

